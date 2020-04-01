Stassie Karanikolaou Gets Soaked & Sandy In A Sizzling Bikini Throwback

Internet vixen Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou has been sharing some captivating Instagram posts while hanging out at home in self-quarantine, and her latest upload was no different. The gorgeous blonde went online on Tuesday night to drop a sizzling throwback of herself in a tiny string bikini, and gave fans plenty of reasons to get excited about.

The BFF of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a skimpy red two-piece that showed a lot of skin and a great deal of cleavage. The swimsuit was a trendy, triangle ruched design and consisted of a teeny halterneck top and minuscule thong bottoms. Stassie showed off the look in three sunkissed photos, proudly flashing her incredible curves both from the front and from the back. Snapped at the beach, the hottie didn’t hesitate to get soaked and sandy, sending temperatures soaring all over her feed.

In the first snap shared with her fans, Stassie was facing the camera with a beaming smile. The blond beauty looked like she was having a great time, and enthusiastically threw her arms up in the air as she posed for the camera. The stunner oozed grace and elegance, delicately crossing one leg over the other in a balletic posture that highlighted her endless pins. Sand clung to her curvy thighs and supple legs, adding a saucy touch to the shot.

The photo captured Stassie from head to toe, putting her enviable figure and bombshell curves on full display. The Instagram sensation showed off her sculpted waistline and voluptuous hips, which were completely bared in the high-cut bikini. The itty-bitty thong sported thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, further emphasizing her curvaceous frame. Stassie rocked the wet hair look, suggesting that she had gone for a dip in the sea before the snap was taken. A rebel tendril fell into her decolletage, brushing over her exposed cleavage.

A swipe to the next slide showed the 22-year-old social media star turning her back to the camera and flaunting her bodacious rear end. Her ample posterior was covered in sand and her soaked tresses draped down her back. Stassie enjoyed the soft feel of the sand beneath her bare feet as she took a few steps on the beach. Her toned thighs and muscular calves were also on display, as was her butterfly arm tattoo.

The California-born Instagram model and influencer posed in the sea for the third and final shot. Stassie was hip-deep in water and held a bottle to her lips, seemingly chugging down a dark-colored liquid that appeared to be liquor. The babe pose with her legs spread apart and her hand on her bikini bottoms, calling attention to her chiseled tummy. Her wet skin glistened in the sunlight, sparkling almost as bright as her gold bangle bracelet.

Although Stassie didn’t disclose her location or when the photos were taken, the pics were most likely from her recent vacation in late February. The model shared a pair of snaps of herself rocking the same red bikini on February 29, as covered at the time by The Inquisitr.

As expected, the triple update was a big hit with her fans, racking up close to 700,000 likes. The smoking-hot look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, reeling in nearly 2,750 messages from Stassie’s legions of admirers. Among the commenters was model Sofia Jamora, who left a tongue-out emoji followed by a pair of fire emoji.

“BOOTY!!!! cutest,” commented American singer Charlotte Lawrence, earning 148 likes from Stassie’s followers.

“STASSSS [fire emoji],” wrote model Meredith Mickelson, with 103 people hitting the like button on her reply.

“Baby muva,” chimed in Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow.

Stassie penned a nostalgic caption for the snaps, adding a red heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her bikini.

“We should reward ourselves w another vaycay [sic] once this is over,” wrote pal Amber Asaly, who is famously Kylie Jenner’s friend and photographer.