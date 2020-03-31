Allie Auton Gets ‘Cute’ In A Gray Crop Top & Matching Spandex Shorts On Instagram

Allie Auton spent some time outdoors in skintight athletic gear for her most recent Instagram upload. The stunning model showed off her curves as she told her fans she was making fitness look cute.

In the racy shot, Allie looked like a total smokeshow, sporting a gray crop top with thin spaghetti straps. The garment flashed the model’s toned arms, shoulders, and abundant cleavage. She paired the top with some matching high-waisted spandex shorts that flaunted her tiny waist, curvy hips, and killer legs.

The model accessorized the look with a pink shirt — which she peeled off her shoulders — and a pair of sunglasses that she wore on top of her head. She added rings on her fingers, some white socks, and sneakers to finish off the style.

The blond bombshell sat on the ground with her knees bent as she gave the camera a sultry gaze. She rested one hand on her calf while keeping the other behind her for balance.

Allie wore her platinum locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands that cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She further defined her eyes with pink eye shadow and sculpted eyebrows. She complemented her bronzed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as some pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Allie’s over 558,000 followers didn’t shy away of showing some love for the post. The photo racked up more than 12,000 likes within the first 14 hours after it was posted to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 110 messages for the model.

“But u make everything cute,” one follower wrote.

“Your [sic] so stunning!” remarked another.

“When are you never not cute Allie, you are so incredibly beautiful & I LOVEEEE following your page! You’ve got the BEST style and I love how you do your makeup and hair! God Bless. Stay safe & healthy!” a third comment read.

“Such a babe,” admired a fourth fan.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her showcase her flawless figure in an array of stylish looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently put her enviable curves on full display when she posed in a white sports bra and some tight jeans. To date, that snap has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 130 comments.