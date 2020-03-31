Savannah Prez Looks Incredible In A Skimpy Bra & Berry-Colored Leggings

Savannah Prez took to social media today to show off her incredible figure in a sexy workout set. This past weekend, the Belgium-born bombshell delighted fans with a quick, live workout routine so that they were able to follow along. Today, she added a sultry shot to her social media feed, teasing another workout video and routine that could be happening in the coming days.

The model tagged her location at home in Belgium where she appeared outside in front of beautiful green bushes and trees. She posed with her legs spread as she brought her hands up near her head. Prez kept her hair out of her face, pulling it back in a high and flirty ponytail, with a few little stands sticking out around her forehead. The fitness influencer was all smiles for the photo. She kept her makeup simple, including a dab of blush, eyeliner and mascara on her eyes and a blush lipstick.

The brunette cutie stunned in a light pink bra that appeared to be made out of thin fabric. A dab of cleavage peaked out from of the top full-coverage garment. She added a pair of high-waisted, stripped berry-colored yoga pants that hugged her muscular physique and left her defined abs on full display. Prez completed the look with a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, she asked her fans who wanted to see another live workout, noting that she wants to be a little spontaneous from time to time and not just share posed photos on her page.

The bombshell new social media share was an instant hit among her fans, earning over 9,000 likes and 120-plus comments. About half of Prez’s fans raved over her figure, while the other half dropped a line to let her know that they would love to join in on another at-home exercise session. A few others were left speechless, opting to comment with flame and heart emoji instead of words.

“Beautiful as always and yes to live tomorrow. How are you going by the way?,” one of her fans asked, adding a flexing muscle emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous Savannah. ooh yes please another live workout, you really inspire always. Stay safe,” another social media user added with a smiley face emoji included.

“Yes please do your such an inspiration & truly motivate us to stay in shape with such a naturally gifted physique as yours. Your truly blessed & we appreciate your outstanding content,” a third fan chimed in.