Viviane Lomelin Stuns In A Pink Bralette And Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Mexican model Viviane Lomelin recently took to her Instagram page and posted a set of hot pictures to wow her 1.7 million fans.

In the pics, which were uploaded on Sunday, March 29, the stunner could be seen rocking a pink lace bralette that she teamed with a pair of daisy dukes. The risque ensemble not only enabled her to show off her enviable cleavage and a glimpse of sideboob, but she also put her pert derriere and long, sexy legs on full display to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a maroon lipstick, pink blush, gray eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

The Latina beauty wore her highlighted, blond tresses in soft waves and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders, while she had her manicured nails painted with a peach-colored polish. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a delicate gold pendant.

Viviane wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that she posted her picture to cheer up everyone’s Sunday. To her fans’ excitement, she posted not one, not two but three snaps from the photoshoot. She also took to the comments section and asked her fans which one of the three pictures do they like the most.

In the first pic, the bombshell could be seen striking a side pose. She lifted her chin, closed her eyes, and slightly lifted her butts with her hands. In the second one, she struck a frontal pose, held strands of hair in her hands, and sexily gazed into the camera. In the third and last picture, she struck a side pose akin to the first one, parted her lips and looked away from the camera. This particular picture provided her fans with a generous view of the model’s pert booty.

Within seven hours of going live, the post amassed more than 50,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments.

“You are so damn hot,” one user commented on the snap.

“You would make me happier if you were by my side, beautiful princess,” another follower commented.

“My day just got better by looking at your photos. Thank you so much,” a third admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “so fire,” and “true beauty,” to praise the smokeshow.

Many other IG influencers and model also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Jackie Janzer and Mariam Olivera.