Lyna Perez Stuns In Lime Green Bikini

Lyna Perez appears to be dealing with the coronavirus quarantines as she pines for the beach in her newest, sizzling Instagram snaps. And in the stunner’s most recent share, the stunner posed at the beach in a lime green bikini.

The model angled her back towards the camera and leaned her right elbow on a slanted palm tree. She glanced to her left and looked up slightly with a sultry pout on her face. Lyna wore her hair down and brushed her locks behind her shoulders as pieces of it blew in the wind.

The sensation’s bikini top featured thick straps and her bottoms were high-waisted with a second thin strap that rested lower on her hips. Her pose left her round booty on full show as she wrapped her left arm around her midriff.

Lyna’s makeup application included dark lashes, a dash of eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick. The photo was taken on a sunny day with not a cloud in the sky. Plus, the golden sunlight suggested that the image was taken close to sunset. The cutie’s skin looked flawless and it glowed in the light.

Behind the social media star was a stretch of beach with palm trees scattered here and there. There was a streetcar on the road with a flock of people walking around and enjoying the day. Further beyond that was a high-rise, white building.

The update has received over 19,250 likes already in the first 20 minutes since it went live. Plus, Lyna’s followers rushed to the comments section with their complimentary messages.

“Beautiful as always,” gushed a supporter.

“Can I quarantine with u?” asked a second admirer.

“Shame you don’t wear tiny bikinis and lingerie at home too!” joked a third social media user.

“Pics will be coming like that soon,” promised Lyna in response.

“M E lyna pick meeeeee,” wrote a hopeful fan, taking part in the challenge that the model outlined in the caption as she’s planning on giving away gift cards to several lucky winners.

Lyna shared another throwback pic a day ago, that time gong braless in a denim outfit. She noted in the caption that the shot was taken on her last excursion to the beach, and joked about having worn such heavy clothes. The beauty stood facing the camera and tugged at the sides of her cropped, long-sleeved jean jacket and left her cleavage on show. She also wore a pair of tiny, frayed denim shorts and glanced to her left.