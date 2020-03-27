Marie Osmond Shows Off All-Natural Look In Makeup-Free Instagram Video

'The Talk' star says she misses her hair and makeup people, but she seems to be doing just fine on her own.

Marie Osmond looked stunning in a bare-faced new Instagram share. The Donny & Marie star, 60, posted a message to fans as she got ready for a special “The Talk Chat Live” segment on the social media platform.

In the video, Marie’s brown hair is worn down with loose waves and she has virtually nothing on her face as she gets ready for the live segment alone at home without her glam squad in sight. Marie’s natural look is very different from the full glamorous look she usually has while on stage and on The Talk panel.

In her message to fans, Marie noted, “I really wish my hair and makeup people would join me” as she gave a shoutout to her hairstylist Lori Rozman.

In comments to the video, fans told Marie she looks beautiful just the way she is and they thanked her for keeping it real.

“You don’t need ‘people,’ one fan wrote. “You are beautiful and look much younger without so much make-up!

“You look great without makeup Marie!” another fan added.

“You look different without makeup or a bunch of it that is….. you look good!” another wrote.

“Go natural. Why cover up so much beauty?” a fourth fan wrote to The Talk star.

When another fan asked Marie where the black dot on the side of her left eye is, she revealed that she covered it with skin-colored sunscreen that she uses.

Other fans defended Marie against haters who picked apart her appearance and accused her of doing too much Botox and plastic surgery.

Marie is known for her youthful looks but fans rarely see her without makeup. In the past, The Talk co-hosts, including Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and former hosts Sara Gilbert and Julie Chen, have done special episodes of the show while totally makeup-free.

As for the secret to her youthful looks, Marie previously told Parade that she learned how to take care of her skin decades ago when she was doing the Donny & Marie show with her brother Donny Osmond in the late 1970s. Marie revealed that at the time she had to go to a high-end dermatologist for her acne.

“We wore so much makeup then, but my mom always told me to wash my face every night,” Marie said.

As she aged and began to see bumps, sags, and fine lines on her face, Marie began a formal skincare routine that includes wrinkle creams and retinol concentrate. She also said she tries to limit her stress. Fans know that Marie is also very strong in her faith, stays close to her family and always tries to stay positive.