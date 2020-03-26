Tarsha Whitmore Stuns In Sheer, Red Lingerie While Playfully Sticking Out Her Tongue

Tarsha Whitmore turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a smoking hot new snap that was an instant hit with her 822,000 followers.

The eye-popping new photo was shared to the Australian model’s feed on Thursday and has earned nothing but love in the short time since going live. The image was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a mirror that was in a room furnished with a large desk and television. Tarsha was seen holding her cell phone up with one hand while cupping her chest with the other in a teasing manner and playfully sticking her tongue out at her audience. She looked smoking hot in a set of barely-there undergarments from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique.

In the caption of her post, Tarsha informed her fans that the U.K.-based brand was celebrating its fourth year of being in business with a major sale in which shoppers could enjoy discounts on “cheeky iso looks.” Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the 19-year-old beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in her skimpy ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Tarsha stunned in a fiery red lingerie set that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The look included an underwire-style bra with thin shoulder straps and a wide scoop neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was exposed thanks to the number’s scandalous design — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The social media sensation also sported a pair of matching panties that took her look to the next level. The garment was made of a sheer material and boasted a daringly high-cut design that covered up only what was necessary, allowing her to show off her sculpted thighs and a glimpse of her peachy booty. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on Tarsha’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Tarsha kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a dainty navel ring. She wore her honey-brown tresses down and was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Aussie hottie some love for her latest social media appearance. The jaw-dropping snap has been awarded over 11,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Tarsha’s revealing look.

“So perfect wow,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tarsha had “such a beautiful body.”

“Love this color,” a third follower remarked.

“You honestly are something else,” commented a fourth admirer.

Tarsha often gets her followers talking about her posts no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a daringly short, see-through dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look proved popular as well and earned more than 21,000 likes.