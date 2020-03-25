Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In A Sexy Red Bikini Outside

Blond bombshell Laci Kay Somers thrilled her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a short Boomerang video clip that showcased her tantalizing curves.

Laci didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be outdoors, perched on the back of a car with an open roof. A sign illuminated by the sun was visible behind her, as was a substantial amount of greenery and what appeared to be a path. However, Laci’s curves remained the focal point of the clip.

The stunner rocked a red bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top didn’t have straps that stretched across her shoulders, instead simple cradling her ample assets in two cups. The cups had ruched detailing as well as a textured trim, and were connected by two thin strings in the middle. The top showcased an insane amount of cleavage, and in the video Laci leaned forward slightly, moving her arms a bit closer together and further accentuating her chest.

The bikini bottoms were likewise revealing, and were a simple string style with ties on the sides. A thin patch of fabric with the same ruched detailing and textured edges as the top covered her body, while two skimpy straps stretched high over her hips. Laci tied the sides with a bow on either hip, and the high-cut style emphasized her hourglass physique. She didn’t wear any jewelry beyond her belly button ring, and allowed her curves to be the highlight of the clip.

Laci’s long icy blond lucks were parted on the side and cascaded down her chest in soft curls. She had on a minimal yet glamorous beauty look, which included a glossy pinkish-nude lip and long lashes. Her skin looked flawless and just slightly sun-kissed in the sizzling video, which received 171,200 views in just four hours.

Laci accompanied the clip with a caption that filled her followers in on the fact that she was getting a bit bored during quarantine. Her fans loved the smoking hot update, and it received 1,076 comments from her followers eager to engage with her.

“Beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“I’m crazy for you,” another fan added.

“The Queen the dream the love the goddess,” one fan said.

Laci has been keeping her fans entertained by sharing plenty of sizzling content during her quarantine. As The Inquisitr reported, just a few days ago, the blond bombshell shared a snap of herself posing in a sports bra on her Instagram story with her smoking hot sister, Stefani Somers, by her side.