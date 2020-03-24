Anna Nystrom Rocks Blush Pink Tank Top For Stunning New Selfie In Sweden

Anna Nystrom rocked a tight, blush pink tank top in a stunning new selfie that was taken earlier today, much to the delight of her 8.6 million Instagram followers. Like pretty much everyone else around the globe, the model seems to be lying low and social distancing herself, snapping a few photos in the comfort of her own home. The Swedish beauty recently floored fans in an up-close and personal shot that had them buzzing.

The model was the mastermind behind the brand-new selfie that showed her body from the ribs to the top of her head. She looked directly in the camera, gazing with her almond-shaped eyes while pursing her lips. The Swedish smokeshow ran one hand through her long, blond locks. She curled the majority of it to add some volume while she wore her part smack dab in the middle.

The fitness model added a striking application of makeup that included a light brown liner on the bottom of her eyes. She extended her lashes with some serious mascara, highlighting her cheeks with blush and brown contour. Her brows were visibly filled in with brown pencil, and she completed the stunning look with a pink gloss. Nystrom kept it casual but sexy in a tight blush pink tank top that draped across her chest, exposing a small view of cleavage for the camera.

In the caption, the Instagram star included a single pink heart emoji instead of using words. It hasn’t taken long for the photo to attract the attention of the hottie’s fans, grabbing over 57,000 likes in addition to over 700 comments. Most followers commented on the photo to rave over her beauty while countless others couldn’t grasp the right words, commenting with emoji instead.

“Sad to say I never noticed how beautiful your eyes are,” one of the model’s fans pointed out.

“You are such a bright light during this dark time we are in! Stay safe gorgeous,” a second follower wrote with the addition of a flame and heart emoji.

“Your look is mesmerising [sic]!!!” another loyal fan added in the comments section.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the YouTuber flaunted one of her most notable features — her backside. In the beautiful photo, the model faced her back to the camera, showing off her pert derriere in a pair of gray leggings that hugged every nook and cranny on her body. The post attracted a ton of attention as well with thousands of likes.