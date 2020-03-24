Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Raise Fans Heart Rates With New Instagram Share

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are dancing their woes away in a new Instagram video the handsome hoofer posted to the social media sharing site. The longtime loves are finding new ways to remain creative and in shape with a sexy dance workout that will definitely raise fans’ heart rates.

The World of Dance judge, who co-stars on the series alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo posted the video where he and Hayley are seen moving and grooving in what appears to be a hallway in the home they share. They then move towards the living room, Hayley twirling as she holds on to Derek’s hand.

The camera quickly pans to Derek dancing on a countertop, before he jumps off and takes Hayley’s hand once again, picking her up effortlessly.

Derek lifts his ladylove and flips her before lying her down on an oversized, fluffy white sofa. He then laid down on top of Hayley and together, they were nose to nose. While the cute couple appeared to look as if they would kiss for the camera, they did not.

In the share, Derek is wearing a tight, white t-shirt and dark jeans. On his feet are sneakers, which are comfortable to dance in on the light-colored wood floors that appear to run throughout the stunning home. His hair is messy and brushing his eyebrows and his always-present facial scruff is trimmed neat and close to his face.

Hayley is wearing a long, black dress that has promotes fluidity of movement as she dances with her handsome boyfriend of four years. Her hair is long and loose, with its ends pulled away from her face. Her legs and feet are bare.

The sexy former Dancing with the Stars pro has been posting plenty of videos on Instagram and his TikTok accounts, attempting to lift the spirits of his followers.

Derek’s brother-in-law Brooks Laich jokingly asked Derek to teach him the moves he displayed in the clip. Brooks is married to Derek’s dancer sister, Julianne Hough.

Fans of the couple shared their happiness at the joyful video in the comments section of the share, which has already gotten 608,100 views and counting.

“The only thing missing from this is a couch make-out. Also, less clothing would be great. Let me know when you can reshoot” joked one follower.

“So cool! Also, I love how your cat is just walking by/sitting there as if he’s so used to his crazy humans doing this (which he probably is haha),” stated a second fan.

“This is simply what separates amateurs from pure legendary. Ooh la la,” said a third-social media user.