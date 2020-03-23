Daisy Keech Rocks Butterfly Bikini, Makeup-Free Look While Sunbathing In Latest Instagram Post

Daisy Keech shared a glimpse at her sunbathing session in a new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. In a photo on her feed, the stunning model rocked a pink, butterfly-patterned bikini that left little to the imagination and showed off her best assets.

The photo showed Daisy sitting on the edge of a beautiful, blue pool-hot tub combination. In the background, a cluster of green trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Daisy and bounced off her radiant skin. According to the model’s caption, though, it began raining shortly after the photo was snapped. That still didn’t stop Daisy from soaking up what little sunlight she could in her tiny two-piece.

Daisy’s look included a triangle-shaped top that was covered in dark pink butterflies. The cups just barely contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The top also featured criss-crossed strings beneath the bust, which hugged Daisy’s hourglass figure closely.

Daisy’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong that tied up high above her hips. The front of the thong sat low on the model’s waist, putting her abs on show even further. Her long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Daisy opted to skip accessories with her look. She also went for a makeup-free face, though the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

Daisy posed with one leg pointed in front of her, which further elongated her pins. She arched her back slightly and closed her eyes, allowing the sunlight to wash over her.

Daisy’s post garnered more than 170,000 likes and just over 1,100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You look beautiful,” one fan said.

“I wish i looked like u literally perfection,” another user added.

“Holy f***ing s*** u are hot,”a third follower wrote.

Many fans expressed admiration for the babe with various emoji.

Daisy has proven time and again that she knows how to drive her fans wild. Over the weekend, she dressed up a bit in a pair of jeans and a white crop top with a V-neckline that left little to the imagination.