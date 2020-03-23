Tammy Hembrow Reveals She’s Bored While Sticking Out Tongue & Flaunting Toned Tummy On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to share three hot new photos while revealing that she is bored amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the brand new update, the model posed in her bathroom and put on a sexy display, telling her 11 million-plus fans that she would love some good book recommendations to help get her through this time.

The first image in the triple-photo update showed the Australian beauty snapping a selfie in the mirror. She showed off her quirky side, sticking out her tongue in the silly but gorgeous shot. The mother of two wore her blond tresses pulled back in a loose and messy bun while a number of strands of fell around the frame of her face. She floored fans with a hot application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and brow gel. Her long, manicured nails could also be seen in the photo as well.

The activewear designer flaunted her toned tummy in a white crop top with a small graphic running across her chest. On the bottom, the hottie sported a pair of gray sweatpants that were slightly baggy and tied in the front with a drawstring. She kept things simple and didn’t add any accessories to the causal look but she did show off the palm tree tattoo on her left bicep. The next two photos showed the YouTube star posing in a similar fashion but in those posts, she wore a more serious look on her face.

In only a few short hours, the images has caused quite a stir amongst her fans, raking in over 166,000 likes as well as 809 comments. Some social media users commented on the post to rave over her fit figure while a number of others flooded the comments section with book suggestions.

“The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides!!!,” one of Hembrow’s fans suggested along with a series of red heart emoji.

“Everyone is bored. But now it’s time for solo parties. And enriching the mind,” a second social media user added.

“Beautiful and elegant lady master with innocent face, who traps the brightest star of the sky in her eyes. Hi Tammy Hembrow,” another follower chimed in.

