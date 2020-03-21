Krissy Cela Flaunts Her Sculpted Body In A Red Sports Bra Outside

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela recently shared a sizzling snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her sculpted physique. The personal trainer behind the Tone and Sculpt app posted a picture in which she rocked a figure-hugging workout ensemble while getting fit outside.

Krissy didn’t include a geotag on her post that specified exactly where she was, but she appeared to be on a sloping piece of land with a mixture of dried grass and dirt covering it. She showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. Despite being outdoors, she rocked a pair of crisp white sneakers that were still incredibly clean, and a pair of white socks.

On the top half of her fit physique, Krissy wore a red sports bra with a simple silhouette. The bra had a slight v-neck neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her sculpted shoulders. Krissy had her brunette locks down and blowing slightly in the wind. She had one hand out while the other went to her ear, tucking a strand of hair away from her face as she posed for the camera.

Krissy placed one foot flat on the ground beneath her and balanced on her toes on the other foot, accentuating her curvaceous rear.

Krissy often shares content with her fans in which she takes them through a few workout movies, but in the caption of her latest post, she filled her fans in on something she had coming up — a live workout. In order to help keep her fans motivated to stay fit while stuck indoors, she set up a live workout through Instagram where her fans could follow along.

The fit trainer’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 40,300 likes within just two hours. The post also received 283 comments from her eager fans, who shared their excitement in the comments section, and also showered Krissy with compliments.

“Looking gorg as always,” one follower said.

“I can’t wait to join the workout! It’s going to be so much fun doing it all together!!” another fan added.

“Thank you and your team @toneandsculptapp for constantly providing us content and for ACTUALLY listening to your viewers. In this difficult time we need distractions for our sanity,” another follower said.

While Krissy posts plenty of content in which she shares workout moves with her followers, she also occasionally shares snaps that just show off her physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Krissy posted a shot in which she rocked a tiny white bikini.