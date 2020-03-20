Buxom Ukrainian Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Busts Out Of Nude Leotard & Leggings

Leanna Bartlett looked smoking hot in her latest social media update. The buxom model put her best assets on display as she wondered how her fans were entertaining themselves.

The Ukrainian bombshell left very little to the imagination in a nude-colored leotard that seemed a tad too small. The busty blonde’s cleavage seemed to spill from their too small confines of the top.

Over the leotard, Leanna layered a beige wrap jersey with a belt that she twisted around her tiny waist. The knitwear cleverly emphasized her upper body by creating a frame around her bust and cleavage area.

The 34-year-old decided to forego wearing pants and opted to wear cream legwarmers instead. The result was breathtaking. The photo showed Leanna’s sunkissed thighs, hips, and booty as she lay sprawled on a leather couch.

The Instagram babe looked sensational in her outfit which she accessorized with a pair of glittering pumps. Leanna wore her blonde mane in a cascade of loose, golden waves. She styled it in a side-path and it fell over her shoulder and onto the seat. She also wore a full face of makeup including a defined brow, eyeliner, mascara, and a soft rose lip.

While Leanna’s outfit wasn’t the most revealing, it was her pose that had her followers hot and bothered. The siren lay on her side with her hip cocked forward, one leg in front of the other. She then put her a hand behind her ear as she gave the camera her best come-hither gaze.

Leanna has a loyal fan and a growing fan base of 3.3 million followers. They have come to rely on the constant, sexy stream of NSFW photos that she regularly posts. This particular image has already amassed more than 24,000 views in the short time since she posted it. Many also took to the comments section to share their love with heart, fruit, and fire emoji, while others waxed lyrical about her beauty. Leanna even replied to some of the comments.

Answering Leanna’s question about how he was occupying his time, one fan replied, “Admiring you from afar for one, catching up on Westworld for two.”

“Looking at a beautiful woman like you certainly helps ????‍♀️????❤️???? Thanks,” said another fan.

Of course, there were those who couldn’t resist teasing the bikini model. She received a proposal, tons of compliments and one even opined, ” now have you so I will not need any more entertainment from this point forward.”