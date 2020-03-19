Julia Rose Grabs Her Booty In New Pic On Instagram

Julia Rose kept her Instagram feed sizzling with her newest share from today as she flaunted her booty in a thong. The sensation was photographed indoors and she grabbed her curvy derrière for the flirty snap.

The stunner wore a baggy white crop hoodie that featured an eye-catching graphic on the back with a pink truck. The words “Chill Since” could be seen on top with more lettering on the bottom that was difficult to discern. The graphic also included a peeled banana that rode on top of the vehicle.

In addition, Julia rocked a black thong with a white waistband and completed her look with a pair of pink Nike sneakers.

The hottie stood with her feet apart and her back facing the camera. She glanced over her left shoulder with a playful expression on her face and stuck her tongue out.

The model wore her hair down and brushed her locks in front of her shoulders and her makeup application included mascara and pink lipstick.

Directly behind her was a large aquarium with a rock formation in the middle with green plants. Small colorful fish swam about, some which were blue and pink. Further beyond that was a table with three shelves on the side that glowed with a blue neon light.

Julia’s face, booty, and left leg were well-lit in the photo and her skin looked flawless.

The update has been liked over 407,800 times so far and her fans have taken to her comments section to gush about her good looks.

This included a shout-out from fellow model Katie Bell.

“Good mother of God,” she gushed, punctuating her message with the heart eyes emoji.

Others alluded to her boyfriend.

“Is that jake paul’s bedroom?” wondered a curious follower with others responding that they believed it was.

“We all know that Jake took that picture,” noted a third admirer.

Plus, one social media user successfully caught Julia’s attention with their message.

“If you respond i’ll get shagmag,” they said.

“Sign up,” wrote Julia, using the face with tongue emoji.

The bombshell also took to Instagram on January 28 and struck a similar pose, that time going topless in light blue thong bikini bottoms. Julia glanced to her right with a smile on her face and wore her hair brushed back behind her shoulders. The stunner posed outside on a white patio next to a couple of barbecues with palm trees and lounge chairs in the backdrop. The image was taken on a sunny day with hazy white clouds.