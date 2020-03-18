‘Dynasty’ Star Elizabeth Gillies Stuns In A Black Lace Bustier

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies is stunning in a black lace bustier in a new Instagram share. The actress showed off her fine form in a photo uploaded to the social media site, thrilling fans with a dramatic fashion look.

Liz took a mirror selfie in what she said was a throwback photo to when things were “normal,” referencing the current coronavirus pandemic.

The former child star of Nickelodeon’s Victorious was absolutely breathtaking in the share. She co-starred in that smash series alongside longtime pal Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice.

In the new upload, the black lace undergarment Elizabeth wore was sheer enough to show the actress’ skin but provided enough coverage so that her bust was not exposed. The bustier had full cups and a band of lace underneath them.

Liz topped the look with a fabulous lime green jacket and high-waisted pants. The jacket was cropped, with wide lapels and tailored sleeves that just reached her wrists. The pants were pleated, with enough room for a slim, black belt with a bejeweled buckle to be prominently displayed.

As for her hair and makeup application, the actress continued with her fashion-forward style. Liz wore her long, brown tresses in an updo that was parted in the middle, with two tendrils of hair framing her face.

Her makeup matched the overall dramatic style of the look. Strong eyeliner and a smoky eye made her stunning peepers stand out. The rest of Liz’s makeup palette was muted, with pale blush and a light pink lip.

The ensemble would be a typical one for the character she portrays on the show, Fallon Carrington, the gorgeous, ambitious daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington. It was unclear whether or not this image was taken while she was on the set of the CW series.

The show was recently renewed for a fourth season this January. It had not begun filming new episodes prior to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Fans loved Liz’s post and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the social media share.

“You literally are a perfect human being,” remarked one follower of the actress on Instagram, who could not get over what they added was a “perfect look.”

“You are so gorgeous!!! You’re so talented!!!!” said a second fan.

“Liz! Stay safe and healthy out there, and we can all watch Dynasty together while we’re quarantined,” said a third social media user, who urged their favorite actress to take care of herself.