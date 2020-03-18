Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Cleavage In Red Lacy Bra On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss has been attracting a lot of attention on Instagram with her newest lingerie snap from today as she flaunted her hourglass curves in a lacy set. The blond hottie struck a flirty pose and her cleavage was hard to miss.

The model’s Fashion Nova Curve bra hugged her chest and featured scalloped trim with a small bow in the center. Her bottoms were matching with thick side straps that rested high on her hips. Ashley’s chest, toned abs, and curvy hips were on full display.

The sensation posed with her body facing the camera straight on as she lifted her hands in the air above her head and made a heart shape. Her pose called attention to her French manicure and Ashley added to the playful vibe with her facial expression. She tilted her head to the side and stuck out her tongue partially with her lips parted in a big smile.

In addition, the beauty wore her hair down in a heavy right part and left her luxurious locks brushed in front of her shoulders. Her makeup application added glam to her look and it included shimmery eyeshadow, dark lashes, and glossy light pink lipstick. Ashely didn’t wear any accessories save for her sparkling belly button ring with a three-tiered design so the focus was mainly left on her eye-catching physique.

The image was shot in a professional studio and the backdrop was completely white. The impeccable lighting left the model’s skin glowing and looking flawless.

The update has been liked over 16,000 times in the first hours since it went live and lots of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“What a stunning lady!” gushed a follower.

“Wow! This may be one of my favorite pics since I have been following you for years,” declared a second supporter.

“You look so cute,” raved a third social media user.

“You look so beautiful and gorgeous! Will you post more lingerie pictures?” requested an admirer.

The bombshell shared another lingerie pic a week ago, that time opting for a black ensemble with a simple cut. The bra had thin straps and a soft v-neckline that left her cleavage on show. Her brief-style bottoms were high-waisted and rested an inch below her bellow button. Ashley stood with her legs together and placed her hands on her upper thighs. She glanced at the camera with a flirty smile on her face with her lips closed.