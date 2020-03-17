Natalie Roser Is All Smiles In Tight Blue Yoga Set

Natalie Roser took to Instagram today to share a beautiful photo of herself in some smoking-hot yoga attire. Like everyone else in the United States and basically around the world, Roser has been practicing social distancing, keeping to her herself and avoiding crowded places. The model shared that it has been really hard for her, mostly because she has not been able to hit the gym to do her normal yoga and Pilates routine. Luckily for her, she shared with fans that she has been able to find a little bit of balance with the Alo Yoga app.

In the yoga-inspired update added to her page, Roser struck a pose on a black mat in her living room, grinning from ear to ear. The blond beauty wore her long locks parted off to the side and styled them straight while the majority of her hair hit at the top of her shoulder. The Aussie model sat her booty on the mat, stretching one leg in front of her while bending the other to the side. The 29-year-old stunned in yoga attire that included a tight blue tank that tied in the middle, showing a hint of her bronzed tummy.

The bottoms matched the top, fitting Roser’s body perfectly while hitting at her ankles. For the yoga-chic look, the model went barefoot and added a little bit of jewelry with a silver necklace and diamond stud earrings. She appeared to be virtually makeup-free, wearing just a hint of mascara and light pink lip gloss. The second image in the deck showed the model rocking the same exact outfit while it was snapped at a different and more revealing angle.

In the caption, Roser urged her followers to download the app, mentioning that they could start by doing a two-week trial. The post lit up her page like wildfire in just an hour of going live. So far, it has garnered over 6,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments, with the overwhelming majority commenting on Roser’s flawless figure.

“You look always very smart and very beautiful,” one Instagrammer gushed along with a series of flame and heart emoji.

“That’s cool, I miss going swimming… I’ll do some work out later at home,” another follower wrote.

“Your body is no equipment required,” one more added.

