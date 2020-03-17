Brunette Stunner Adele Grisoni Shows Off Killer Bikini Body In Throwback Photo From Bali

Adele Grisoni showed off her incredible figure to her 787,000 Instagram followers earlier this week with her most recent post. The brunette bombshell shared a throwback photo from a getaway to Bali to tell her fans that she wish she was currently “stuck” on the island, alluding to the increasing COVID-19 pandemic concerns that has driven many governments to enforce lockdowns.

For the photo, Grisoni — who is currently based in Paris, as per her Instagram bio — struck a sexy pose while rocking a tiny bikini that showcased her curves. The Corsican-Chinese beauty leaned against an open door in a chic white portico. Grisoni rested her fingers at the top of the door as she lifted one foot off the ground, in a pose that caused her midsection to engage and highlighted her toned abs. According to the geotag, the picture was taken at Villa Maviba, a luxury resort in Bali.

The model and influencer sported a two-piece bathing suit in a ginger orange color that made her tanned complexion stand out. Grisoni’s bikini top included an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her ample cleavage. The top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. It also had a neckline that sat low on her upper body and a little cutout in the middle for added detail.

On her lower body, Grisoni had on a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thick straps that sat high on her sides, increasing the contrast between her strong hips and her slender midsection. The bottoms sat low in the front, showcasing Grisoni’s lower stomach.

Grisoni also wore a white long-sleeved shirt over her bikini. She left the shirt completely unbuttoned and wore it off her left shoulder. As the model indicated in the caption, both her bikini and her shirt were from Pretty Little Thing, a brand that often parters up with model and influencers on social media.

Grisoni wore her brunette tresses up in an elegant bun, while leaving part of her hair loose at the front to frame her face.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, the post has attracted more than 27,100 likes and upwards of 370 comments. Instagram users used the occasion to praise Grisoni’s beauty and figure, while wishing her good health during the pandemic.

“Dream body!” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart.

“I’m just glad you’re safe and healthy!” replied another one, including a couple of emoji blowing a heart kiss.