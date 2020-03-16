Tana Mongeau Sizzles In Latex Bra In New Selfie Video On Instagram

Tana Mongeau has only shared three updates to her Instagram feed this week, so her fans were likely excited to see her newest share from today. The blond hottie posed in a latex bra for a sizzling selfie video and tantalized her 5.2 million followers.

Tana’s bra fit her chest tightly as her cleavage was on full display. She alluded to this in her caption as she joked about the clip being a “tutorial.” She also rocked a pair of light denim jeans with a low waistline that fell an inch below her belly button. She noted in the caption that she was wearing items from Fashion Nova.

The YouTube star wore her hair down in a casual middle part, keeping her locks brushed in front of her shoulders. She wore a glamorous makeup application that included purple eyeshadow with a dash of silver under her brows, dark lashes, liner on her lower lids, and pink lipstick. Additionally, she rocked a black manicure with white pearl-like accents. She also accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and a ring.

The video began with Tana glancing down at the camera with a fierce pout on her face. She brushed her hair to the side with her hand and tilted her head a little, playing with her locks before placing her finger on her chin. The cutie then leaned in closer to the camera and stuck her tongue out playfully.

Tana appeared to be inside a bathroom with a door behind her to the left as she was lit by a yellow glow.

The update has been viewed over 547,000 times in the first hour since going live. Tana’s fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Can’t. stop. watching,” gushed an admirer.

“Run me over, it’s simple,” joked a second supporter.

Others referred to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I CANT HANDLE THIS IM LEAVING QUARANTINE,” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Wouldn’t mind being quarantined with you,” wrote a follower.

Tana posts updates of herself in bras every once in a while on Instagram, and shared a photo series on February 15 that likely caught the attention of many of her followers. That time, she posed in a pink lingerie set for a Valentine’s Day-themed update. The bra had a decorative strap that brought attention to her cleavage, while her thong had a heart-shaped cutout in the back. She completed her look with a matching garter.