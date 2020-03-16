Nata Lee Exposes Bra Via Unzipped Knit Jumper: ‘I Look Like A Little Lion Cub’

Nata Lee took to Instagram to share another sexy photo with fans, one where she exposed her bra for the camera. The world-famous DJ has been lighting up her social media page this past week, rocking everything from bodysuits to Daisy Dukes and more. In the most recent update that was added to her feed, she posed outside on a white comforter.

Just behind Lee was a tree-lined hill that made for a picture-perfect setting. She sat front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The beauty wore her long blond locks down and waved, with a few strands covering her right eye. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner on the top and bottoms of her lids. She made things look natural, adding just a little bit of blush and highlighter beneath her eye, as well as some filler in her eyebrows.

To show off her fit figure, Lee rocked a tight-knit bodysuit that had navy blue graphics on it, including a number of reindeer. The NSFW outfit hugged all of her curves and she wore the middle of the outfit unzipped, exposing her white bra underneath. She put on a chesty display for her followers, nearly spilling out of the sexy undergarment.

In the caption, the DJ compared herself to a lion cub, asking fans what their plans are for the week.

The update has not been live on her page for very long but it’s earned the model a lot of attention with 136,000 likes, in addition to well over 900 comments. While many fans took to the comments section to rave over her physique, countless others replied to the caption and let her know what shows they would be tuning into.

“An angel fell from the heaven and there is nothing on the news,” one fan commented, adding a few red heart emoji.

“That’s a beautiful picture of you,” another social media user added.

“Natasha you’re so incredibly Gorgeous Honey,” a third Instagram user said, following up with a few flame emoji and calling the model by her real name.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Lee traveled to Phuket, Thailand, where she put her fit physique on display once again. The blond bombshell showcased her toned figure in a black string bikini that dipped low down her chest, exposing plenty of sideboob for the camera. That post earned her rave reviews with over 3,000 comments.