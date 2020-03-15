Eleonora Bertoli Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Monokini

Italian model Eleonora Bertoli shared a jaw-dropping upload to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 1 million followers. The snapshot, which was uploaded Saturday, March 14, saw the bombshell posing outdoors in the skimpiest monokini that showed a generous amount of skin.

In the first picture, Eleonora was photographed in a forest. She stood on a clearing and playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera and raised her right arm as she posed in her skimpy swimwear. The second photo showed a zoomed-in snap of the model’s upper body, which provided a clearer look at her ample assets.

Eleonora rocked an all-black one-piece bathing suit that featured a very deep neckline that reached her toned midsection, providing ample views of her voluptuous cleavage. It is also important to note that the scanty swimsuit was two sizes too small on her as the cups barely contained her perky chest. As a result, her buxom curves were almost visible to viewers.

The monokini was also high-cut and had a matching belt that was tied around her trim waist.

The model from Bologna opted for a full face of makeup for the photoshoot. The application consisted of a sheer foundation, sculpted brows, shimmering eyeshadow, black mascara, a hint of blush, and some pink color on her lips. Her long, brunette hair was down and straight.

In the caption, Eleonora wrote a simple greeting to fans in Italy. As the whole country is on lockdown due to the Coronavirus situation, the model added a hashtag that says “quarantine.”

Within the first 18 hours of being live on the social media platform, the post earned more than 85,000 likes and upwards of 700 comments. Many of Eleonora’s fans flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments on her amazing figure. Other followers opted to express their admiration for her by leaving a combination of emoji instead of words.

“Seeing a beautiful girl is always a pleasure for the eyes in this difficult period. You look so stunning, Eleonora!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Wow! This is great! Giving me a little joy this weekend. Really love seeing your photos. Stay safe at all times,” an admirer wrote.

“Danger zone with you. You are so hot! I can’t keep up with you!” a third social media user gushed, adding several flame emoji.

“What a beautiful view! But that swimsuit is a bit tight, don’t you think? But who cares! You look beautiful!” a fourth Instagram fan added.