Meghan Markle Was The ‘Driving Force’ Behind Prince Harry Giving Up ‘Everything,’ Says Royal Reporter

A royal reporter is claiming that Meghan Markle was the “driving force” between the duke and duchess’s decision to leave behind royal life. The former Suits actress and her husband, Prince Harry, dominated headlines after their shock announcement to quit their roles this past January, and the two are finally set to leave the monarchy officially on March 31.

According to The Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Meghan was the one spearheading the decision, following a series of public relations troubles the previous fall and summer.

“Meghan is undoubtedly the main force behind the change which has led to Harry give up everything he has been brought up to value,” Fitzwilliams claimed.

The royal expert added that he believed that Meghan pushed for the royal exit because she missed being in the “celebrity world” and hoped to return to it.

“She will welcome a return to the celebrity world she knows and loves and has friends like Oprah, the Clooney’s, Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez who will help them achieve financial self-sufficiency and earn megabucks,” he added.

Meghan and Harry recently had dinner with Lopez and her fiancé, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, after the duke and duchess spoke at JPMorgan conference in Miami earlier this year.

Fitzsimmons also claimed that though the decision to pursue financial independence away from the royal family will be reassessed in a year, he believed that the couple had “no intention” of returning to the royal family

“It is clear however, that at present they have no intention whatsoever of changing their mind, though the Queen has emphasized that they will be welcome back if they do,” the royal commentator concluded.

Simon Dawson / Getty Images

The final point seems to echo other claims from royal sources, who have claimed that Harry, Meghan, and Archie remain “very loved” despite their decision to leave the royal fold for North America, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

However, the statements of support might not extend to the Cambridges, who were notably frosty when greeting Harry and Meghan during their final engagement as royals. Prince William gave the Sussex duo a cursory hello, while it appeared Kate Middleton hardly acknowledged the pair.

Meanwhile, though many believe that Meghan pioneered the departure from royal life, Prince Harry seems to be completely on board with the move.

In a recent phone call where Prince Harry was fooled into believe two Russian pranksters were teenager eco-activist Greta Thunberg and her father, he claimed that he agreed with the decision to the step down in order to protect his family, per the BBC.