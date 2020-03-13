Sarah Houchens Wears Her Bikini Inside After Canceling Travel Plans Due To The Coronavirus

Sarah Houchens took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a set of new bikini shots with her fans. The model showed off her curves while telling fans that she’s being forced to wear her bikini inside after canceling travel plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the racy update, Sarah donned a black and white striped bikini. The skimpy top fastened around her neck and behind her back while putting her toned arms and cleavage on full display. The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and flaunted the model’s round booty and lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotlighted in the pic.

In the photos, the blond bombshell sat on a stool with her legs apart in front of a mirror, which allowed fans to get a peek at her backside. She arched her back and tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms. The model had her head tilted to the side and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face in the photos.

Many of Sarah’s over 738,000 followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 4,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform.

The model’s admirers also hit up the comments section with nearly 90 messages that gushed over her bikini-clad figure.

“That body and all your details…most perfect things I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote.

“You are so incredibly Hot Sara!” remarked another.

“Great reflection on this one……those legs!” a third person stated.

“It looks like you’re all set to stay inside and still give us those awesome posts that we need from you. I’m hoping for some more home workout content that fans can do while they’re hanging around the house and trying to stay healthy. I think it would be good for us to do whatever we can to stay as healthy as possible during this time,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has been sharing her at home workouts with fans over the past month. Most recently, she gave her fans a look into a program that she called the “at home booty burn,” which focused on her backside and legs.

In that post, Sarah rocked a skimpy white sports bra and a pair of barely-there red shorts. To date, that upload as pulled in more than 15,000 likes and over 300 comments.