Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Shows Off Body Evolution In Before-And-After Update

Diana Maux took to her Instagram page earlier this week to post a before-and-after update that showed her fitness evolution over the years in an effort to show her half a million followers that our body is a reflection of our journey.

In the caption, the Colombian fitness model wrote that we can change in spite of our environment, and that being fit and healthy requires a shift in focus above all else. Judgment over how we look accomplishes nothing, she continued, adding that the journey begins with small changes.

She included a three-photo collage that showed her at three stages of her own journey. In the first, Maux looked considerably heavier. The photo showed her in a straight-cut yellow bikini top and jean shorts.

The middle slot offered a shot of Maux during her competing years. She rocked a two-piece bathing suit with silver sparkles against a red background. The bikini top boasted small triangles that bared quite a bit of the fitness model’s ample cleavage. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with intricate side strings that sat high on her hips, showcasing her toned lower body. This photo put Maux’s chiseled abs and toned, shapely quads front and center.

The last photo, on the right, featured Maux as she looks today. The brunette bombshell looked a lot less muscular than in the second shot, but her overall figure is still toned, while maintaining a little softness. Maux wore a two-piece swimsuit in dark green. The triangle bikini top had thin straps that tied around her neck. The triangles were once again small and teased her cleavage. On her lower body, Maux had on a small string bottom that tied on the side, sitting high on her frame. The placement of the bottoms showcased her strong hips as they contrasted with her slender midsection.

The post proved to be popular with her fans and followers. Since being published, the photo has attracted more than 5,300 likes and upwards of 280 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to praise Maux for her realness and to share their own experiences — while also showering the fitness model with compliments.

“Wow!! You just amaze me,” one user wrote, following the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“What a transformation… Hard work pays off,” replied another one, including a clapping hands emoji at the end of the comment.

“Transform your mindset,” a third one added, trailing the message with a flexed bicep and a fire emoji.