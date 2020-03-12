Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Buxom Figure In ‘Cozy’ Cropped Tank

Aylen Alvarez revealed how she is keeping warm and cozy this winter on Wednesday, March 11, with her most recent Instagram post. The Cuban bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of herself cozying it up in a comfy set that showcased the model’s signature buxom figure.

Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis on Instagram — rocked a three-piece set in a baby pink fuzzy fabric that complimented her caramel skin tone. On her upper body, she had on a crop top with thin straps that went over her shoulders, offering minimal support that helped to accentuate her curves. The top boasted a neckline that dipped into her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The top’s soft fabric clung to her torso.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching shorts that folded at the top and sat just above her bellybutton, leaving Alvarez’s upper stomach on display. The bottoms were short, showcasing her toned legs.

Completing her set, Alvarez wore a cardigan with baggy sleeves, which she wore off her right shoulder.

In the caption, Alvarez revealed that her set if from Fashion Nova and is called the Living It Cozy Three-Piece Set in pink. She also revealed that her post was a partnership with the brand, which she represents as a model and ambassador.

The photo featured Alvarez in well-lit room with large glass windows in the background. She sat over a beige throw blanket placed on a sophisticated white couch. Alvarez leaned against a couple of matching throw pillows as she rested her right elbow on the arm of the couch.

The model held a white mug in her hand. Her legs were bent to the left on the cushions next to her. Alvarez tilted her head toward her right shoulder as she looked at the camera with soft eyes and a half-smile. The room included a matching chair in the background. As she indicated via the geotag, the picture was taken in San Francisco, California, where she currently lives, as per her Instagram bio.

In under a day, the photo attracted about 30,000 likes and more than 375 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Alvarez’s beauty and compliment her on her outfit.

“Comfy & cute,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a pink double heart emoji.

“Hermosa babe love the set,” replied another one, using the Spanish word for “Beautiful.” The commenter topped the comment with a string of emoji depicting hearts, hands raised and a face with heart-eyes.