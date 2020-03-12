Kara Del Toro Stuns In A Sparkling Low-Cut Dress On The Red Carpet

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a massive Instagram update showing off a look she wore on a recent red carpet. Kara attended the premiere of the movie Bloodshot, and looked glamorous and gorgeous in a sparkling nude dress.

The dress was crafted from a semi-sheer sparkling material that glimmered under the lights of the red carpet. The look had long sleeves and a wrap style that hugged her curves. The low-cut neckline showed off a scandalous amount of cleavage, and the fabric draped across her chest and hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass physique.

Kara added a belt to the look to further define her waist and incorporate a bit of visual interest. Her long locks were down in tousled waves, and her makeup look was natural yet stunning, with a nude-pink shade on her lips and bronzed tones throughout her look. She had on a pair of hoop earrings and a few rings for a touch of sparkle. Kara made sure to tag her glam squad in the photo to give them credit for the stunning look.

In the first picture in the series, Kara posed with one hand on her hip as she flashed a big smile at the camera. In the second snap, she blew a kiss at the camera.

Kara flaunted the full gown in the third snap with a full body shot, in which her toned legs were on display. Though the gown stretched all the way to the ground and even had a bit of a sparkling train, it also featured a scandalously high slit that exposed her bronzed body. She added a pair of silver high heels to finish the ensemble.

Kara even treated her followers to a glimpse of what the dress looked like in action, finishing off the post with a short video clip of herself twirling slightly and posing on the red carpet.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 27,700 likes within just 17 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post racked up 291 comments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said simply.

“You’re awesome in this dress,” another fan stated, loving the look.

“Most beautiful girl ever,” one follower added.

“You’re GORGEOUS babe,” another said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

Kara loves looks that showcase her incredible cleavage. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double Instagram update in which she wore a feminine floral dress. The look flaunted some major cleavage as Kara enjoyed a beverage on the patio.