Alexa Collins Rocks A Neon Crop Top & Matching Skintight Leggings While Courtside At NBA Game

Alexa Collins took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to show off her curves in another racy outfit. The bikini model flashed some skin as she sat courtside at a NBA game in Miami, Florida.

In the sexy pic, Alexa looked gorgeous as she sported a neon yellow crop top. The tiny top flaunted the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, and impossibly tiny waist. She paired the shirt with some matching high-waisted leggings that were so tight they looked painted on. The pants clung to her curvy hips and booty while showing off her long, lean legs.

Alexa sat in her seat with her knees apart as she arched her back and smiled for the camera. She placed her hands on the chair between her legs and stared off towards the court for the snap. She accessorized her look with a watch on her wrist.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a natural makeup look for the outing.

The application consisted of bright eyes and sculpted brows, which gave her a fresh faced look. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, and pink blush on her cheeks for a pretty glow. She completed the look with soft pink gloss on her plump lips.

Many of the model’s over 843,000 followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the photo. The post pulled in more than 3,800 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her account.

Alexa’s admirers also rushed to the comments section to gush over the model with nearly 100 comments about her stunning good looks.

“Wow!!! Now that is as yellow as it gets! Great photo!,” one fan stated.

“I thought I saw you on TV last night. You in your yellow outfit stood out beautifully!!” remarked another.

“Look prettier than a picture sweetheart so beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“I’m glad you got to see one of the last NBA games before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus. This is getting crazy. Cool pic tho,” a fourth comment read.

Although the model’s fans seemed to love her brightly colored outfit, her racier photos seem to garner the most attention.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa delighted her followers earlier this week when she showed off her figure in a plunging black dress. To date, that snap has pulled in over 18,000 likes and more than 270 comments.