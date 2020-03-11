Hannah Palmer Has A Spa Day & Flaunts Derriere In Skimpy Black Bikini

Hannah Palmer took to Instagram to share a stunning shot from a spa day while rocking a skimpy black bikini. The blond bombshell has pretty much been in full swimwear mode for the past few weeks, showing off her gorgeous figure in a number of tight one pieces as well as barely-there bikinis. The most recent image that was shared for fans showed the beauty sizzling during a spa day.

For the photo op, the model faced her backside to the camera, dipping her feet in the hot tub in front of her. She looked over her shoulder and into the camera, wearing her long tresses down and waved. The bombshell also sported a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick — but while her face looked flawless in the shot, it was her killer figure that really had fans drooling.

Palmer stunned in a smoking hot black bikini that left little to the imagination, featuring a tiny top that showed off a ton of sideboob to onlookers. She paired the top with matching bottoms that tucked into her backside and showcased her toned and tanned booty. In the caption of the post, the model told fans that she was having a spa day while crediting retailer Oh Polly for the sexy swimwear.

In just a few short hours of the post going live on her page, it’s earned Palmer a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 43,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments. Many social media users commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her scandalous swimsuit. A few more dropped a line to let Palmer know that they are huge fans.

“Wow! You are something else! You are incomparable and unique,” one follower gushed, adding a series of smiley face emoji.

“You make me smile when I see you,” a second follower commented.

“Great figure you look gorgeous girl,” another gushed along with a ton of flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

“You look absolutely beautiful girl love the photo,” another wrote.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Palmer rocked another piece of itty bitty bikini that time in a promo video for Bang Energy. The clip began with the smokeshow standing in a skimpy white bikini that had a flower pattern on it, tugging at her top and showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. Like her most recent photo update, that one garnered rave reviews from fans.