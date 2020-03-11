Abigail Ratchford Gets Electric In A Blue Bikini Top

Brunette bombshell Abigail Ratchford sizzled in her latest Instagram upload, posting a selfie while wearing a blue-and-white striped bikini top. She put a lot of sun-kissed skin on display in the sexy picture.

The model took the photo from the chest-up, making sure that her voluptuous cleavage was the focal point of the image. The bathing suit top hugged her curves, but was so small that her bust almost spilled out of it.

Abigail looked directly at the camera in the sultry selfie, curling her tongue over her teeth in a seductive fashion.

Her long, dark locks covered one eye, giving her a Jessica Rabbit look. Her hair cascaded down her shoulder in pin-straight strands.

The Pennsylvania native arched her brow over her eye. She wore shimmering copper shadow on her lids and inner corner of her eye. The eyeshadow transitioned into a warm brown hue that just touched her brow bone.

Her feathery lashes fanned out. She wore a thin swipe of black eyeliner on her lids, matching it on the bottom with dark liner inside her waterline. Her olive green eyes sparkled.

Abigail wore a warm pink blush on her cheeks, which gave her a rosy glow. Icy white highlighter dotted her nose. Her plump pout was lined with a cocoa-colored lip liner, and filled in with a pink gloss.

Abigail’s 9 million followers flocked to the comment section of the photo, praising and complimenting the model. As of press time, the picture received 165,783 likes and more than 1,800 comments.

She captioned the image by explaining she was trying to mix up the colors on her Instagram grid, this time opting for an azure ensemble. The colorful hue didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, who told Abigail exactly what they thought of the look.

“Blue-licious extremely hot,” one fan wrote, adding three blue hearts.

“Blue looks nice on you!” exclaimed another user, adding a smiley face.

Others were wowed by her beauty.

“You’re so beautiful,” commented a third follower.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!” declared a fourth fan in all caps.

Elsewhere on Abigail’s Instagram grid, she posted a video of herself wearing the same bikini, tugging on the bottoms seductively. In this clip, Abigail shook her hips back-and-forth while pulling on the waistband of the bikini bottoms.

She shot the footage so that only her tanned body was showing, her ripped midriff taking center stage in the video.

“Hips don’t lie,” she captioned the video with a winking face. At the time of this writing, it has more than 1.5 million views.