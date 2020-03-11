Josie Canseco Goes Topless In White Jean Shorts In New Instagram Post

Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco thrilled her 623,000 Instagram followers with a stunning double update on the social media platform. The Cuban-American stunner shared two sizzling snapshots, where she went topless, from a recent trip to Rio Grande River in the Texas-Mexico border.

In the first photo in the series, Josie posed sideways with her left leg forward. She faced the camera with most of her hair covering her face. As she was topless, she used a white fedora to cover her chest. The beautiful rocky mountains, lush greenery, and the famous Rio Grande River comprised her backdrop.

In the second photo, the blond beauty was photographed with most of her backside facing the camera. She stood with one foot off the ground as she looked over her shoulder with the fedora covering her face.

The 23-year-old model went topless for the photo — sporting a pair of mini shorts and nothing else. The jean shorts featured lace-up details on the sides and frayed ends. She completed her outdoor ensemble with a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

As most of her face was covered by hair, it was not clearly visible whether Josie wore a full face of makeup or not. But from what was noticeable, she sported well-defined eyebrows and some pink color on her lips. Her golden hair was down and parted in the center that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Apart from the hat, the model wore two bracelets on her left arm as her accessories for the look. She tagged professional photographer David Yarrow, makeup artist Amadora Biscette, and celebrity stylist Nikki Parisi.

Within 14 hours of posting, the latest update has amassed around 44,700 likes and 180-plus comments. Many of Josie’s online supporters flocked to the comments section of the post and wrote compliments to the supermodel for her latest jaw-dropping display. Some followers were left speechless and opted to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Wow! Sweet lady, you are so fine. You are so funny too!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“You’re the most gorgeous person ever, I think. You make the valley look nice. Also, I never thought I’d be in love with the Canseco girl, but I am,” an admirer wrote.

“You are absolutely stunning! Nothing but love and respect. I have a beer here in my house if you want,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“I think I love your personality. You look like a goddess. You are just so beautiful!” a fourth social media user added.