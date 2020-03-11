Madi Edwards Gets Sandy On The Beach In A Minuscule Blue Bikini

Madi Edwards sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a steamy new snap from her vacation in Hawaii.

The Australian hottie took to her account on Tuesday evening to share the eye-popping photo, which was an instant hit with her 707,000 followers on the social media platform. A geotag indicated that the image was captured in North Shore, Oahu, which Madi said in the caption of the post “has [her] heart.”

The bronzed beauty was captured sitting on her knees in the sand as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. A beautiful blue sky and view of the waves gently flowing up the shore made up the breathtaking scenery around her, but it was the model herself that captivated her audience with her flawless bikini body.

Madi sizzled in a minuscule, light blue two-piece from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, which were stretched out to the ground so she could run her fingers through the sand. The swimwear also boasted triangle-shaped cups and a deep neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage from nearly every angle, adding even more heat to her page.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary. The number allowed Madi to flaunt her sandy, sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design while also teasing a glimpse of her peachy booty. Its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

To complete the barely-there ensemble, Madi added a stack of delicate necklaces and gold hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her tresses down in beachy waves that spilled over her shoulders and behind her back as she basked in the warm sun. The stunner also opted to go completely makeup-free for her time by the water, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the model some love for her latest skin-baring appearance on Instagram. The bikini snap has racked up over 3,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Madi’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow, you are next level,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Madi was “so beautiful.”

“You look incredible,” commented a third follower.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the image, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Madi is far from shy about showing off her impressive physique on her Instagram page. Shortly before jetting off to Hawaii, the model tantalized her followers again with a steamy selfie that saw her rocking a set of white lingerie. That look proved popular as well and, to date, has earned over 21,000 likes.