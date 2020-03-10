Brunette Stunner Brooks Nader Pulls Down Top To Tease Cleavage In Sexy New Photo

Brooks Nader teased her 338,000 Instagram fans on Monday, March 9, with a sexy new post in which she pulls down the neckline of her top to showcase her cleavage.

Though the photo was a bit too racy to share here, readers who wish to take a peek can do so here. The Louisiana beauty posed for the shot in front of lush green plants and red flowers as she bent forward, putting her cleavage front and center. Nader — who is best known for her work with Sport Illustrated Swimsuit— hooked her fingers on the neckline of her top, pulling it down a bit and showing quite a bit of her chest. With her opposite hand, Nader grabbed at her chest, further emphasizing this part of her body.

Nader sported a white top with off-the-shoulders sleeves that sat on her upper arm. The top boasted a straight-cut neckline low on her chest. The top also included a plunging detail in the middle with a zigzagging string that tied at the top. The garment was cropped at the bottom, leaving her slender midsection on display.

According to the tag the model added to the photo, her top was courtesy of Significant Other, an Australian label that specializes in “beach-to-bar” attire.

Nader teamed her top with a pair of Daisy Dukes that sat below her nave. The denim shorts had distressed details on either side that gave her look an edge, contrasting with her romantic top. The swimsuit model had one leg straight and the other to the side, showing off her lean legs.

The brunette bombshell looked at the camera straight-on, with intense eyes and a bright, bit smile. Nader’s caramel hair was swept over to one side and styled down, coming over her right shoulder to rest on her chest.

In her caption, Nader stated that the weather in New York was starting to look a lot like spring.

Since going live, the photo has earned more than 13,700 likes and upwards of 80 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Nader in compliments and to share their thoughts about the daring shot, which was captured by photographer Ian Passmore.

“Gorgeous girl,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of sun emoji.

“OK GOOD MORNING,” raved another user.

“I’m loving your energy, Brooks!” replied a third fan, including a red heart, a fire and a 100-mark emoji at the end of the comment.

“Pushing that boundary!” another one chimed in.