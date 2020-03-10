Gabby Epstein Shows Off Ample Underboob In A Revealing Black Bikini On The Beach In Malibu

Gabby Epstein kicked off the week with a sizzling new Instagram post that has proved hard to be ignored.

The eye-popping upload was shared on Monday and was an instant hit with the Australian model’s 2.3 million followers. The post contained a total of three photos that captured Gabby enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Malibu, California. She was seen standing with her bare feet in the sand as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. A gorgeous view of the waves gently flowing up to the shore completed the tropical scene and made for a beautiful scene behind her.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Gabby’s certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked absolutely flawless in a revealing bikini that left little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Gabby sizzled in the skimpy black two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. It included a unique top with one thin, string shoulder strap and another thicker one that showcased her toned arms. It boasted a square neckline that left her decolletage almost completely bare — though that was just the beginning of the model’s showing of skin. A large cut-out fell underneath her chest and wrapped around to her back, showing off an ample amount of underboob that upped the ante of her look even more.

On her lower half, Gabby wore a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that showed just as much skin. The piece featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed the stunner to show off her sculpted thighs and lean legs. For two of the photos, Gabby stood with her curvaceous backside to the camera, revealing the swimwear’s dangerously cheeky design that left her pert derriere exposed almost in its entirety. It also featured two more cut-outs along both sides of her waist that helped to accentuate her flat midsection and slender frame.

Gabby completed her beach day look with a choker necklace made of shells and a pair of dainty hoop earrings. She tied her platinum tresses back in a low bun and wore a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Gabby’s latest bikini-clad social media appearance with love. The triple Instagram update has racked up nearly 45,000 like within just four hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Looking amazing girl,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Gabby a “real life goddess.”

“Amazing beauty with a perfect body,” commented a third admirer.

Gabby is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her impressive physique in an impossibly tiny snakeskin two-piece while cuddling a horse on the beach. That post proved popular with her audience as well and racked up over 53,000 likes.