‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Ciara Reunite, Chad Tries To Kill Gabi

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 9, 2020 reveal that there will be some wild drama to start off the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) reunite following Ben’s near death experience at his execution.

The couple will finally get to spend some tender moments together, and Ben will tell Ciara how grateful he is that she went to great lengths to find his sister’s true killer and save his life in the process.

Ben had been in prison for murdering Jordan (Chrishell Hartley), but maintained his innocence throughout his time behind bars. When he lost his final appeal he was sentenced to be executed by lethal injection.

However, Ciara saved the day when she found out that Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly) was the real killer. Evan killed Jordan because she was keeping their son from him, and Ciara forced him to confess at gunpoint just as Ben flatlined from the injection. Thankfully, doctors were able to restart his heart and bring him back from the brink of death.

Ben and Ciara will be so happy to be reunited, and they’ll likely start planning the rest of their lives together.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will still be under the mind control of his father, Stefano DiMera aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Chad has been ordered to seek revenge on those who have wronged his family, and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be one of them.

Chad will sneak into Gabi’s hospital room, where she’s recovering from donating her bone marrow to baby Mickey. He’ll attempt to smother her with a pillow, but Gabi is a fighter and she may not go down as easily as Chad thinks she will.

Elsewhere, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will find themselves in grave danger when Stefano’s plan to kill them with poisonous gas gets underway.

The trio will look to find a way to save their lives and break out of the room they’re locked in so that they can attempt to save Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), who is currently in Stefano’s clutches.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Marlena will do her best to try and talk her way out of Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) procedure. However, she may not be able to save herself.