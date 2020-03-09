Blond Beauty Alexa Collins Slays In A Skimpy White Bikini: ‘Meet Me At The Sunrise’

Alexa Collins showcased her epic bikini body for a brand new Instagram post on Monday morning. The blond beauty sizzled as she flaunted her curves on the beach.

Alexa sported a skimpy white bikini as she served up a sultry look in the photo. The stunning top boasted thin straps and gold metal accents as it showed off her abundant cleavage and toned arms. The matching bottoms were cut high on the model’s curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and tiny waist were also spotlighted in the pic.

Alexa posed with one leg bent and her hip pushed to the side as she rested one hand on her thigh and the other at her side. She accessorized her beach look with large gold hoop earrings.

The model wore her long, golden locks pulled up into a ponytail high on her head. The curls strands were pushed over her shoulder and the sunlight from shined through her hair.

Alexa also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She accentuated her bronzed tan with some shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with a soft pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa told her followers that they should meet her at sunrise. She also revealed that the photo was snapped in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Many of the model’s over 838,000 followers made quick work of showing their love for the snap. The post earned more than 1,500 likes and over 50 comments within the first 12 minutes after it was published to her feed.

Of course, Alexa’s admirers raved over her gorgeous looks and flawless figure in the comments section.

“This is a great pic, nice capture,” one follower wrote.

“Stunning body,” remarked another.

“Wow very beautiful baby,” a third comment read.

“Alexa this photo is simply stunning. You look glowing and gorgeous in that bikini with the sun behind you. You’re like an angel sent from above,” a fourth social media user told the model.

While the model is mostly known for modeling tiny bikinis, she’s also delighted her fans by posing in other revealing ensembles such as scanty lingerie, plunging tops, and skintight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a royal blue lace teddy with sheer material. The sexy selfie was a huge hit among her fans. To date, the photo was raked in more than 26,000 likes and over 590 comments.