Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Sizzles In A Metallic Bikini With Buckles

Reginae posed on a beach and in a hot tub.

Reginae Carter showed off her fabulous figure in a sparkly bikini that featured a little hardware. On Sunday, the 21-year-old daughter of “Swag Surfin” rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson took to Instagram to share two photos of her eye-catching swimsuit with her 4.8 million followers.

Reginae was pictured rocking a glittering silver bikini. Her top had fixed triangle cups with thick adjustable shoulder straps. However, instead of the slide adjusters that are used on most bikini tops, her straps had small silver buckles. The center of her bust was also embellished with a silver buckle.

Reginae’s matching bottoms had the same silver buckle accents on their thick side straps, along with three silver grommets.

The petite powerhouse accessorized her edgy bikini with a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses. She was also sporting a red and white handkerchief headband, which was tied in a knot on the top of her head. Her long, dark mane also seemed to be secured in a low ponytail, but Reginae left one single lock of hair free to hang down in front of her face. She appeared to be wearing little or no makeup.

In her first photo, Reginae was pictured standing on a beach. She was posing to the side with her right knee bent to draw the eye to her shapely thigh. Her pose also showed off her flat stomach, as well as a hint of her round derriere.

Reginae was looking over her shoulder at the camera in a flirty manner, and she was playfully pulling on the tip of her ponytail. Reginae’s stunning backdrop included turquoise ocean, foamy white waves, and a cloudy powder blue sky. A few seagulls could also be seen flying around behind her.

In her second snapshot, Reginae was sitting on the side of a hot tub so that the water reached her knees. She was looking up at the camera over the top of her stylish shades. She appeared to be at a luxury resort surrounded by tall palm trees and other tropical plants.

Reginae didn’t share any details about her bikini or the location of her photos. In the caption of her post, she simply let her fans know that she’s “just livin.'”

Over the span of an hour, her bikini snapshots racked up over 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Girl you look amazing,” read one response to her post.

“Ok yes! I love your body,” another fan wrote.

“Sis living her best life,” a third admirer remarked.

Reginae’s self-confidence always shines through in her social media uploads, and her fans clearly love her for it. The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star also has a real talent for modeling a variety of different looks, including swimwear, designer clothing, affordable outfits, and even lingerie.