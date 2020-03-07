Buxom Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Slays In Skintight Little Red Dress

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss looked red hot in her latest Instagram update, in which she tantalized her 2.1 million followers with a skintight mini dress. The look hugged her curves to perfection and showcased all of her assets.

The dress she rocked in the update was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, in particular from their Fashion Nova Curve line for plus-sized consumers. Ashley tagged the brand in both the picture and in the caption of the post, and identified herself as a partner with the company. The buxom beauty has rocked countless sizzling Fashion Nova Curve pieces on her Instagram page before, and her latest ensemble was no different.

In the snap, Ashley strutted her stuff down a stretch of sidewalk. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where exactly she was, but she appeared to be somewhere urban. She rocked a deep red dress with a scandalously low v-neck neckline that showcased an ample amount of cleavage.

The dress had flattering 3/4 length sleeves and a bit of volume near the shoulders for a unique look. The silhouette was figure-hugging, and showcased Ashley’s hourglass physique to perfection. The fabric clung to her curves, nipping in at her slim waist and flaring out over her voluptuous hips before hugging her thighs. The dress ended a few inches above her knee, showing off her legs.

Ashley kept the accessories simple, allowing the dress to shine. She added a pair of strappy black sandals and a black bag with an intertwined chain and fabric strap. A pair of sunglasses was perched on her head, and she stared straight at the camera in the snap.

Ashley’s makeup was done in soft pastel tones that complemented the bolder hue of the dress. A nude shade graced her lips, and her eyes were done in neutral tones with long lashes to frame her gorgeous gaze. Her long blond locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek style.

The buxom bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, and the update received 97 comments in just 32 minutes, as well as over 3,200 likes.

