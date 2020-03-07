Yaslen Clemente Poses In The Side Splits & Flaunts Booty In Tight Leggings On Instagram

Yaslen Clemente has been on a roll today on Instagram and shared her second update of the day that was all about her flexibility and booty. In the snap, the Latina hottie did the side splits and leaned forward to flaunt her curvy assets at the Fight Club Doral in Florida.

The model wore a black-and-white workout ensemble that consisted of a long sports bra, leggings, and sneakers. Her bra had a white marbled design with halter-style straps and a teardrop cutout in the middle of her chest. This meant that her cleavage was on full show, something that was easy to see in the mirror’s reflection. In addition, Yaslen’s leggings were high-waisted, hugged her derrière tightly, and featured a white CLS Sportswear logo on her lower back. She completed her look with a pair of casual black sneakers.

The stunner wore her hair down in a casual side part and her short locks fell around her shoulders. Her makeup application was natural-looking, and appeared to include light lipstick and eyeshadow. Her black manicure peeked through and she sported a matching scrunchie on her left wrist.

Yaslen posed on AstroTurf at the gym in front of floor-to-ceiling mirrors. She gazed directly into her own eyes and gave a sultry pout. There were red foam mats that were piled by the wall plus someone’s legs peeked through in the right side of the shot. It’s possible that the person was the one taking the image and they wore bright orange sneakers.

This update is proving to be popular, garnering over 12,500 likes in the first 30 minutes since going live.

Many of Yaslen’s adoring followers headed to the comments section to send their love.

“You’re so gorgeous darling Yaslen and perfectly fit,” gushed a social media user.

“Stretch game on POINT,” declared a second supporter.

“Best splits in the game,” exclaimed an admirer.

“That’s fine and dandy but can you eat ice cream fast without a brain freeze,” joked a fourth fan.

“I am a beast at eating anything fast,” responded Yaslen.

In addition, Yaslen shared another Instagram update a couple of days ago and flaunted her booty again, that time in a sheer romper. There were two photos in the set and the bombshell posed with her back facing the camera in the second snap. The romper had long sleeves, a plunge neckline, and shorts. The model glanced back at the camera with a smile on her face and raised her left knee into the air and posed indoors.