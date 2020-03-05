Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Stuns 1.6 Million Fans With New Bikini Photo At The Beach

Yanita Yancheva stunned her 1.6 million Instagram fans on Thursday, March 5, with a new photo of herself in a bikini that has them drooling over her chiseled physique.

The photo showed the Bulgarian fitness model on a sandy beach as she stood near the ocean. Yancheva held her phone slightly above eye level, stretching her right arm wide in front of her to capture the selfie. The model had her legs shoulder-width apart as she arched her back and popped her booty back, showcasing the curves of her lower body.

Far in the background, a gloomy sky heavy with dark clouds showed that Yancheva was enjoying an overcast day at the beach. The fitness bombshell did not add a geotag to her post or indicate her location in the caption.

Yancheva sported a two-piece bathing suit in a nude shade that accentuated the model’s tanned complexion. Her bikini top boasted a low neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The bra also featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. Another strap wrapped around her body just above her chest, creating a cutout between the bodice that further teased her chest. The top extended just past sternum, leaving her upper abs fully on display.

Yancheva teamed her bra with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thick sides that sat high on her frame, accentuating the contrast between her shapely hips and slender midsection. The bottoms also included an extra strap just above the waistband that wrapped around her hips, also creating a cutout similar to the top’s.

Yancheva did not share where her swimsuit was from. However, she replied to several commenters who asked in the comments, stating that it is from Oh Polly.

Yancheva wore her blond hair in a middle part and down. Her damp tresses suggested she had been swimming before snapping the selfie. The model opted to wear makeup, markedly black liner and mascara that made her baby blue eyes stand out.

In her caption, Yancheva asked her followers where they are from, sharing that is from Bulgaria and currently lives in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 47,900 likes and upwards of 500 comments within about four hours of being published. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to shower Yancheva with praise, leaving a trail of compliments and emoji in the comment section. Many fans engaged with her caption, sharing where they are from and where they currently live.