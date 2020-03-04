Bombshell Bru Luccas Sizzles In Short Shorts: ‘Cellulite Is Beautiful Too’

Bru Luccas impressed her followers with an adorable throwback photo posted to her Instagram page earlier this evening. The model has garnered a reputation for showcasing her enviable curves and sexy figure by wearing skimpy outfits in the majority of images shared on her social media feed. However, her latest share showed her in a more natural state.

Bru even let her fans see a little bit of the cellulite on her thighs, pointing it out herself in the caption of the unedited snapshot. She wore a pair of very tiny denim shorts that hugged her firm booty perfectly and exposed some of her rear end and her thighs. On her top half, the model rocked a black spaghetti strap tank top that fit her like a glove. A few inches of her tawny midriff was visible as she pulled her shirt up a little.

The gorgeous brunette posed by smiling and tilting her head downward. She appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the sunny day. Her chestnut-colored locks were tied up into a messy ponytail held together by a white ribbon. A red flower was caught in her ponytail, or possibly tucked into her tank top.

Bru didn’t say where the photo of her was taken, but it looked like it was in a park or near a walking trail of some kind. Several trees and lush greenery were visible in the background. The background was blurred to bring the foreground, and Bru, sharply into focus.

The image proved to be very popular with Bru’s fans. In less than 30 minutes, it racked up over 30,900 likes and more than 300 comments. Dozens of her admirers flocked to her comments section to praise her beauty. Some people chose to express themselves via emoji, using multiple heart, flower, and smiley face emoji to convey how much they adore her.

Many of Bru’s fans thought it was inspiring that she would choose to share an unedited picture of herself that showed off her flaws.

“Cellulite is super beautiful,” wrote one person, inserting a heart eyes emoji to their remark.

“Wow incredible picture,” gushed another admirer, using several red heart emoji to emphasize their compliment.

“A real girl, a real inspiration,” chimed in a third fan, also trailing their message with a red heart emoji.

