Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty Surrenders To U.S. Marshalls After Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was arrested on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender. Petty turned himself into the U.S. Marshalls, according to TMZ, after being pulled over in California last November. That’s when officers realized that while he had registered as a sex offender in New York, he had failed to do so in the Golden State.

Petty is required to register as a sex offender after a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape. He served for years in a New York prison before being released. As part of his parole, he was required to register as a sex offender.

At the time, he was charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and released on a $20,000 bond.

While details are still emerging about the situation, it appears as though Petty didn’t follow up on the charges and they may have been turned over to the feds, since Petty turned himself into the Marshalls, who handle federal crimes. TMZ obtained court documents related to the case, which show that Petty will face a judge in court today.

No word on when Petty will be out, but if he’s convicted of the failure to register, it’s a federal crime that could result in up to 10 years in prison.

Petty and Minaj were lifelong friends, growing up together in Queens, New York. They moved to California together last year and got married in October, according to a social media post from Minaj, though they obtained a license to marry in July of last year.

Petty has also been convicted of manslaughter after gunfire resulted in the death of a man, according to Billboard. He recently took heat from fans after pushing another singer at an appearance that the rapper made in Trinidad and Tobago, as The Inquisitr reported.

Details on the wedding are scarce, but Minaj says that she decided that she didn’t want the massive nuptial celebration that little girls dream about when they’re young.

“We’ll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don’t know,” she said. “You know when you’re a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale. But then the things that used to matter to you don’t matter as much.”

TMZ says that neither Minaj nor Petty has responded to requests for comment.