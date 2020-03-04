Russian Model Dasha Mart Flaunts Long Legs In Daisy Dukes While Playing Golf

Russian model Dasha Mart seems to enjoy sharing her adventures with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. Most of the time, she does that while her flaunting her curves in revealing outfits. On Wednesday, she shared an update that saw her showing off her long legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes while playing golf.

The post was tagged at Topgolf, a facility that offers a selection of golfing games that cater to players with all levels of experience. Dasha’s update consisted of three photos in which she was enjoying the amenities.

Dasha was dressed for a day of leisurely fun in a pair of black, cheeky Daisy Dukes that buttoned up the front. She paired the shorts with a white tank top that featured a low-cut neck, which exposed plenty of her cleavage. She also sported a pair of white sneakers to complete her casual, but sexy, outfit.

One snapshot showed the beauty from a side angle standing on a platform about to tee off. Several holes on the driving range were visible, as well as a heart-shaped cloud in the blue sky above. As she leaned forward to hit the ball, she arched her back and struck a pose that put her derrière and long legs on full display. She looked at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Another photo captured Dasha from the side as she leaned against what appeared to be a bin. She lifted one leg and placed her thigh on the top of the bin while showcasing her other leg. The pose highlighted the curve of her booty. She arched her back and flaunted her chest while smiling at the camera.

Yet another photo showed Dasha from a close-up angle, giving her fans a nice look at her pretty face and fabulous figure in the outfit. She faced the camera while holding a gold club. She flashed a bit of her abs in the tank top while also showing off her slim waistline.

Dasha said her top was from online retailer PrettyLittleThing. She also left a lengthy caption in Russian. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she said it was her first time to golf.

Many of her fans enjoyed looking at the pictures, and some left heart and flame emoji in the comments section.

The stunner recently spent some time at Biscayne Bay in Florida where show wore a tiny bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination.