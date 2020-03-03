Mariah Carey Sizzles In Series Of Outfits From Her Vegas Residency

Pop star Mariah Carey recently joined the ranks of other talented singers with a Las Vegas residency under their belts, and she took to Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps from the latest leg of her residency. Mariah shared an Instagram update with her 9.1 million followers that showcased some of the eye-catching ensembles she wore on stage, and she paired the stunning shots with a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude.

In the first snap, Mariah sizzled in a floor-length black gown with a few sexy details. Though the gown had long sleeves and a hem that brushed the floor, it also had a plunging neckline that revealed plenty of Mariah’s cleavage, as well as a scandalously high slit that exposed nearly her entire leg. The bodice featured embellishments that added a bit of sparkle, and Mariah finished off the look with nude heels and hoop earrings.

The second outfit she shared added a burst of color, and accentuated her hourglass physique. She rocked an off-the-shoulder bright pink gown that had a straight neckline and figure-hugging fit. The dress hugged her slim waist and voluptuous curves until her knees, where it flared out slightly in a mermaid-style silhouette.

In the third snap, she showed the versatility of her stage outfits by sharing a transformation of the gown in her first post. While the ensemble looked like a gown, it seems it was actually a bodysuit with skirt over top. Mariah showed off her toned legs in the tight bodysuit, and was surrounded by muscular dancers as she flashed a big smile on stage.

The fourth slide in the series showcased a more classic gown that was crafted entirely from a sparkling silver fabric. The gown had long sleeves, a figure-hugging fit and a v-neck neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The draped bodice highlighted Mariah’s curves, and she looked stunning as she held the microphone in one hand. She made sure to credit photographer Denise Truscello in the caption of the post for taking the stunning snaps.

Mariah’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the residency looks, and the post racked up over 174,800 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from actress Blake Lively. The post also received 1,891 comments in the same time span.

One follower commented “it was such a great show, Mariah! You should be really proud!”

Another fan said “love you @mariahcarey it’s always a pleasure to be in your presence!! Thank you for all the gems you played and thank you for being you.”

Whether she’s on stage or just hanging out, Mariah isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in revealing attire. Back in January 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom pop star slithered into a skintight wetsuit that showed off a scandalous amount of cleavage — as well as her toned physique.