Bella Hadid Flaunts Killer Figure In Revealing Denim Crop Jacket And Mini-Skirt

Supermodel Bella Hadid sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she shared a series of photos that showed off her flawless figure on Tuesday, March 3. The brunette bombshell shared the post with her 28.9 million followers on Instagram as it quickly caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of fans.

The 23-year-old American model, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, photographed herself in different poses for the slideshow of two photos in an extremely revealing outfit that consisted of a tiny cropped jacket and a denim skirt.

The dark-blue denim jacket, which Bella opted to wear as a top with nothing underneath, had short-sleeves and a hemline that reached just below her chest, showcasing her entire toned midriff. Furthermore, the top featured a compelling design — gold links that prevented the garment from fully exposing the model’s chest, though it did reveal part of it.

The beauty matched the denim top with a tiny, denim mini-skirt, which featured buttons down the middle. The skirt did not leave much to the imagination as it barely covered Bella’s hips and derriere, leaving her long, toned legs in full view.

The stunner indicated in the post that the fashion-forward outfit was created by Jean Paul Gaultier, a designer known for his innovative and provocative pieces — including Madonna’s infamous cone bra from the 1990s.

The television personality star completed the look with a striped hat akin to a French beret — a wise choice as it added a pop of color to the outfit and contrasted the dark denim.

In the first snap, Bella sat down on a modernly-designed silver chair with her legs crossed, likely to keep her undergarments from showing in the selfie that she snapped with her cellphone in a mirror. In the second shot, the model sat out on the floor on her shins as she provided her audience with a side shot of the outfit, again angling the snap carefully as to not reveal too much.

In the post’s caption, the model indicated to fans that she might be buying property in Paris, writing that it was “time to invest.”

The photos garnered instantaneous approval from more than 800,000 fans, with more than 1,900 of them voicing their opinions in the comments section.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I love you Bella,” a second fan added.

“Outfit is on point,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You just ended me, holy wow,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Fans were clearly impressed with the look but this is hardly the first time the beauty has pushed her limits when it comes to fashion. As one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels, Bella has walked for several innovative designers this fashion week season alone, including Jeremy Scott for Moschino on February 22, where Bella stunned fans after she dressed as a modern day Marie Antoinette, per The Inquisitr.