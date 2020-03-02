Instagram Hottie Katie Bell Flashes Her Black Lace Bra Under A Skimpy Crop Top

Katie Bell showcased all of her curves in a tiny top for a brand new Instagram upload. The model posted the update to her account on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshots, Katie looked smoking hot as she posed on an outdoor bench in a powder blue crop top that boasted long sleeves and strapped around her tiny waist. The top had a low-cut neckline that showcased the model’s black lace bra and abundant cleavage underneath.

Katie paired the top with some high-waisted Daisy Dukes that flaunted her curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with some brown boots and a dainty chain with a pendant hanging around her neck.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and pulled back behind her head. The straight strands were pushed over her shoulder as her bangs were left loose to frame her face.

Katie opted for a bombshell makeup look. She rocked defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a glowing effect to her skin with highlighter on her face and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the glam style with light-pink lipstick on her full lips.

In the background of the photos, a white car, green grass, and other foliage can be seen.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 1.8 million followers flocked to show some love for the post. The photos garnered more than 36,000 likes and over 670 comments within the first hour after it was published to her feed.

“Good morning boo how are you? You are the best picture a man could see in the morning,” one of Katie’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“U r looking so beautiful in this hairstyle…really I’m blown away right now,” another adoring fan stated.

“I love you Katie your the hottest person ever,” a third social media user told the model.

“That’s a lovely color for you, with your Daisy Dukes!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie often delights her fans in skimpy little outfits such as tiny bathing suits, plunging dresses, scanty tops, and revealing lingerie.

Just last week, Katie Bell dropped the jaws of her followers when she slayed a white crop top with puffy sleeves and some cutoff denim jeans with rips along the backside. That upload was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, that post has raked in more than 112,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.