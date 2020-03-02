British Beauty Alexina Graham Exposes Her Perky Booty In An Impossibly Tiny Thong Bikini

Alexina Graham put her curvaceous backside on display in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on Monday morning to share an eye-popping new photo from her 30th birthday celebration in the Dominican Republic. In the photo, Alexina was seen standing on the ledge of what appeared to be a boat with a gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and turquoise water behind her. She stood with her back to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at it through a pair of trendy red sunglasses as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Alexina’s certainly did not disappoint. The British beauty looked absolutely stunning in a mismatched bikini that did way more showing than covering up, adding some serious heat to her page.

Alexina slayed in the impossibly-tiny two-piece that left very little to the imagination. She wore a longline black top that was soaking wet thanks to a dip in the water prior to the photo being taken, causing it to cling tight to her upper body in all of the right ways. The number featured a racerback design that showcased Alexina’s toned arms and cut off half-way down her torso to give her audience a look at her flat midsection.

On her lower half, Alexina wore a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The impossibly tiny swimwear boasted a scandalous thong style that covered up only what was necessary. This left the model’s perky derriere and sculpted thighs exposed in their entirety — though her audience hardly seemed to mind the NSFW showing of skin. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Alexina’s 715,000 followers had nothing but love for the booty-baring snap. It has racked up over 40,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You have an amazing body!!!!…Very beautiful!!!!!!” one person wrote.

Another called redheaded bombshell a “goddess.”

“I really don’t know what to say here I am rather speechless to say the least,” commented a third.

Others took the opportunity to wish Alexina a happy birthday, even though her special day isn’t until tomorrow.

Alexina is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunting an eyeful of underboob in a daringly short crop top. Fans went wild for that look as well and awarded the photo over 52,000 likes.