Jaclyn Smith Stuns In Gorgeous Green Dress As She Shares 42-Year Old Throwback

Jaclyn Smith shared a stunning throwback to Instagram. The 74-year-old star of the original Charlie’s Angles series posted a flashback glam pic from her role in the 1978 ABC TV movie The Users, and fans agreed she looks gorgeous in green.

Jaclyn is known for her stunning social media photos, but the throwback photo shows her at the height of her TV fame in a role that was a major departure from Kelly Garrett, her detective alter ego on Charlie’s Angels.

In the photo, Jaclyn is picture-perfect with her shiny brown hair in waves and gorgeous makeup that includes red lipstick and smoky eye makeup. The mom of two and modern-day grandma is wearing a plunging green satin dress in the flashback snap. Jaclyn tagged the photo “Hollywood” as she recalled her role in The Users more than 40 years ago.

In comments to the post, fans reacted to Jaclyn’s beauty back in the day and today. Others noted that she inspired them with her role in the made-for-TV film.

“An epic beauty, then and now….” one fan wrote.

“Timeless beauty! Inside & out!” another added.

“This movie made me go to Hollywood at 18, to be a star!” a third fan wrote.

“Tony Curtis, John Forsythe, George Hamilton, Red Skelton, and Michelle Phillips…. what more could ask for,” another of Jaclyn followers added. “The wardrobe for this movie was fantastic and I believe you once told me you got to keep this dress?!”

The Users was based on the 1978 Joyce Hardy novel of the same name. The film was executive produced by Aaron Spelling, Jaclyn’s boss on Charlie’s Angels and one of the biggest TV producers of the era. Jaclyn played Elena Schneider in the movie, a former call girl who ultimately clawed her way to the top in Hollywood.

At the time she made the film – and first posed in that gorgeous green dress—Jaclyn told People that she got “bored with that old-fashioned-girl image” she usually portrayed.

“I wanted to do something that was the opposite of me,” Jaclyn said,

Her character was described as having “something they all want… in a town where they trade love for power and anything for pleasure.”

Interestingly, The Users also paired Jaclyn with her Charlie’s Angels co-star John Forsyth. While she never saw his face on the ABC detective drama – Forsythe’s Charlie Townsend character usually spoke to his “angels” via an intercom – she got to work with the actor face-to-face in The Users.