Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Bikini

The model looked stunning in her tiny two-piece.

On Saturday, February 29, Canadian model Laurence Bédard celebrated Leap Day by uploading a provocative Instagram post.

The photo, taken with her smartphone, shows the social media star standing on a gray shag carpet in front of a sizable mirror. A bed with a gray-and-white duvet can be seen in the background. The 26-year-old struck a seductive pose by placing one of her hands on the back of her head. She gazed at her phone screen as she snapped the suggestive selfie.

Laurence sizzled in a skimpy, multicolored two-piece from the clothing company PrettyLittleThing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny bikini top. The skimpy swimsuit also put her washboard abs, curvaceous hips, and long, lean legs on full display.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell curled her hair and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The glamorous look also featured subtle contour, winged eyeliner, and sculpted eyebrows.

In the caption, the digital influencer noted that she was “ready” to go on her next holiday and tagged PrettyLittleThing.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing post as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s followers also quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Most [stunningly] beautiful woman on my [Instagram]. I drool every time I see your post,” gushed one fan, adding a string of fire, kissing face, and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“WOW that’s a beautiful picture, definitely sexy as h*ll,” added a different commenter.

“Laurence [you’re] so gorgeous all the time babe,” wrote another devotee.

“You are so hot in this [picture] it’s like [staring] straight at the sun,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the tattooed beauty is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting photos, in which she wore red lace lingerie. That red hot post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was uploaded.