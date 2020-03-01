Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan McLoughlin, Is Reportedly Working For Her Now

Brendan is no longer an NYPD officer.

Miranda Lambert has hired her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and his new job will make it much easier for him to hit the road with her when the country musician goes on tour. Instead of simply tagging along with his wife, Fox News reports that Brendan, 29, is working as a concert security guard for Miranda, 36.

Brendan was employed as an NYPD officer, but he took a leave of absence last summer. A New York Police Department DCPI spokesperson confirmed that Brendan has now retired from the force. He reportedly decided to end his career as a cop earlier this month, and he has since been spotted working security at Miranda’s “Wildcard” tour stops on multiple occasions.

Brendan’s new gig requires him to interact with his wife’s fans quite a bit. He has been checking their bags at the meet and greet events that Miranda holds at her concerts, and he’s been seen sporting an earpiece so that he can coordinate with other members of the singer’s security team.

Some fans were reportedly warned that Brendan will not take photos with them. However, one source recounted seeing Brendan have a friendly interaction with one concertgoer when he suggested that the fan should ask Miranda to autograph a boot.

So far, Brendan hasn’t commented on how he feels about being responsible for the safety of his wife and her fans. However, one of his pals said that he is “beyond happy” with his new life.

Brendan was actually working when Miranda first met him. The former cop was one of the officers who had been put in charge of crowd control when she and the rest of her Pistol Annies band appeared on Good Morning America in early November 2018. During an interview with The New York Times, Miranda revealed that her bandmates saw Brendan and decided to invite them to their show. The “Way Too Pretty for Prison” singer said that Brendan earned the approval of her “security guy” Tom when he later spotted Brendan at the show. According to Miranda, Tom described her future husband as “pretty.”

Miranda and Brendan got married on Valentine’s Day just three months after their initial meeting. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda marked their first wedding anniversary last month with a sweet social media tribute to her husband. It included a shot of the two sporting their wedding attire and strolling down a gravel road with huge smiles on their faces.

Brendan isn’t the only one who took on a new role when he got married. Miranda is now a stepmom to her husband’s son from a previous relationship. Before she and Brendan tied the knot, Miranda was famously married to fellow country musician Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.